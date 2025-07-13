iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 130,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 109,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $626.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $630.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.64.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

