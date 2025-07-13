McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $295,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $299.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.54. The company has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $246.12 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

