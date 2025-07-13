McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by TruNorth Capital Management LLC

TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 259.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE MCD opened at $299.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.54. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $246.12 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

