Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Reduced by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $313.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

