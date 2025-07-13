TFR Capital LLC. Acquires 7,410 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

TFR Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 182.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after buying an additional 204,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86. The stock has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

