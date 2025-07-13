TFR Capital LLC. Makes New $282,000 Investment in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,752,804,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after buying an additional 920,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8%

UNP stock opened at $235.01 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

