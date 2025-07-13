Legacy Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $155.95 and a one year high of $180.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average is $164.92.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

