PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Increased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 300.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $135.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.19.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

