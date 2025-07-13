Westmount Partners LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westmount Partners LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.19.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

