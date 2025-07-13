3EDGE Asset Management LP Acquires 547 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $554.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $557.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.06 and its 200-day moving average is $505.74.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.