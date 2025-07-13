Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s 8th Largest Position

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 164.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $307.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $308.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $504.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

