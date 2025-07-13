Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at $3,402,151,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,802,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,885 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,566,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,300 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.60%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

