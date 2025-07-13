Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.0% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the first quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $283.33 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $181.81 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The company has a market cap of $263.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

