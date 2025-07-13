Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,132 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,079,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,069,000 after acquiring an additional 582,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,729,565,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.19.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $135.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.