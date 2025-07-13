UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,136 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 263,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $133,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $552.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $303.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.43. The company has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

