Cwm LLC Buys 103,316 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $197,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $441.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $443.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.30.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.