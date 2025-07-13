Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $550.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $568.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The firm has a market cap of $501.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

