Stephens Inc. AR Sells 67,479 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,479 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $117,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $196.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.