TFR Capital LLC. Buys 35 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TFR Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.2% of TFR Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWI Management LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $679,936,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $474,600,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,375,000 after purchasing an additional 931,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of QQQ opened at $554.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $557.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.06 and its 200-day moving average is $505.74.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.