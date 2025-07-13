LRI Investments LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LRI Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $573.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $694.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $576.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $549.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.