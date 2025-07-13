Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 217 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,214.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total transaction of $12,856,481.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,669.34. The trade was a 96.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,245.11 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,221.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,049.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $529.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

