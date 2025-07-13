Asset Dedication LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 148.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 15.2% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,245.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,221.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,049.85. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $529.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,214.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total value of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,669.34. This trade represents a 96.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.