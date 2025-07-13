McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $299.80 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $246.12 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

