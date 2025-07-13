541 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,249,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,297,426,000 after acquiring an additional 196,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,430,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 104,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,075,540,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,910,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,034,107,000 after acquiring an additional 455,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.0%

TMO stock opened at $435.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $409.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

