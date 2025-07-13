Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.63.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $235.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

