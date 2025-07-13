Westmount Partners LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Westmount Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,651,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,354 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 2.4%

T stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

