Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $19.88 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.4%

ABBV stock opened at $192.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

