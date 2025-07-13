Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6,969.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,813 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,021 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,927,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,675,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,782 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

