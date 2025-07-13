Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 110.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $363.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

