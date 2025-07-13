Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,716 shares of company stock worth $216,933,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $274.38 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $281.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

