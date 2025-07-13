GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Buys 622 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

