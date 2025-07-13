Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 108 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $617,303,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $561,313,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $550.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $568.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $501.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.