Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,717.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,448.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,997.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $20.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,415.00.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

