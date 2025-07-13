Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,581 shares during the quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 383,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,243 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

