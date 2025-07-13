Woodside Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,436,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 23.6% of Woodside Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,841,000 after buying an additional 2,867,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,896,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $573.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $549.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $576.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

