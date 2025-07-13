Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.95 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $155.95 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $367.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.