Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Trimmed by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $435.02 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.23. The company has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.