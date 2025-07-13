Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 32,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. lifted its position in Citigroup by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

