LRI Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LRI Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $363.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.03 and its 200 day moving average is $405.54. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.