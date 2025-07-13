LRI Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LRI Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.
Adobe Stock Performance
Adobe stock opened at $363.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.03 and its 200 day moving average is $405.54. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
