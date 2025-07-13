Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 520 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,767,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $370.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.14 and a 200-day moving average of $375.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

