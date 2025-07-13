Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,426,000 after buying an additional 420,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.55.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $389.24 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

