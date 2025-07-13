Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 43,226.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,426,000 after purchasing an additional 420,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.55.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $389.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

