TruNorth Capital Management LLC Acquires 354 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

