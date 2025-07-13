Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 458 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,366 shares of company stock worth $84,784,653 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $230.45 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $241.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $240.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

