Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 166 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,664,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $196.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

