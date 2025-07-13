Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 6.3% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,354,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,296,669 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 87,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $753.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $166,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 650,977 shares in the company, valued at $61,693,090.29. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $1,887,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,431,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,724,989.77. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

