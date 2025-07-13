High Note Wealth LLC Buys 409 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

