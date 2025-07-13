Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.4%

MMC opened at $211.62 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $207.21 and a one year high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.95%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

