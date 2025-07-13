TruNorth Capital Management LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 461.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE PM opened at $179.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.84 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.75.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

