GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Has $208,000 Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.1% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,281,000 after purchasing an additional 722,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.06.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $283.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.18 and a 200-day moving average of $252.11. The company has a market cap of $263.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $181.81 and a one year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

